Thailand pioneering the use of recycled plastic for food packaging

In a significant stride towards environmental sustainability, Thailand, a nation grappling with a severe plastic waste crisis, is pioneering the use of recycled plastic (rPET) for food packaging.

This innovative approach, spearheaded by the Agricultural Research Development Agency (ARDA), aims to reduce plastic pollution and promote a circular economy.

The move is also expected to help the country address the plastic waste crisis.

Thailand is one of the world’s top three countries for marine plastic pollution. The excessive use of single-use plastics, especially in food packaging, has significantly contributed to this environmental catastrophe.

Recognising the urgent need for a sustainable solution, the ARDA has embarked on a mission to transform plastic waste into a valuable resource.

Vicharn Ingsrisawang, executive director of ARDA, emphasised the scale of the challenge: "Thailand produces around 834,500 tonnes of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic annually, primarily used for food and beverage packaging. While PET is recyclable, outdated regulations have hindered its widespread use in food contact applications."

The ARDA’s groundbreaking research focuses on developing safe and effective methods for recycling PET plastic and using it to produce food-grade packaging materials. By adhering to stringent safety standards and international best practices, the agency aims to unlock the potential of rPET and drive the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions.



