PRD to communicate with southern flood victims

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 01, 2024

Joint Information Centre to coordinate efforts to help flood victims in southern border provinces

PM’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhuprai has instructed the Public Relations Department (PRD) to use its TV, radio and online information-dissemination facilities to communicate with southern flood victims.

Jiraporn, who supervises the PRD, said on Sunday that she had instructed it to use its Joint Information Centre (JIC) to coordinate efforts to help flood victims in the southern border provinces of Songkhla, Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat.

Those four provinces have been hit with massive floods since late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

Jiraporn said Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai recently chaired a meeting of the Joint Information Centre and he ordered the governors of the four southern provinces to work with the JIC to monitor the situation and coordinate efforts to help flood victims.

Phumtham wants the governors to work with the JIC so that help could be sent to the flood victims in accordance with their need.

Jiraporn said she ordered the PRD Region 6 Office to coordinate with the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre (SBPAC) to communicate with flood victims in the deep South to send out help to them.

Jiraporn said the JIC facilities will communicate with the flood victims as follows:

  • NBT2HD station will provide time slots for helping flood victims every day during the “Better Future” programme from 10-11am and “NBT Has Solutions” programme from 3-4pm.
  • NBT11 (NBT South) station will broadcast a southern flood-monitoring programme via three local stations in Surat Thani, Songkhla and Yala at 11-12am from Monday to Friday and at 10-1 am on weekends.
  • 7 NBT radio stations in the five provinces of Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Satun and Narathiwat will adjust programmes to air information about the flood situation and alleviation efforts.
  • The PRD will communicate to flood victims with NBT Connext, NBT2HD, PRD, PRD Region 6 Office Facebook pages.

On Monday, December 2, the PRD will also launch a special radio pool programme for the SBPAC to communicate to flood victims. The programme will be relayed via the NBT provincial radio stations in the southern provinces and community radio stations in those provinces, Jiraporn said.
 

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy