PRD to communicate with southern flood victims

PM’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhuprai has instructed the Public Relations Department (PRD) to use its TV, radio and online information-dissemination facilities to communicate with southern flood victims.
Jiraporn, who supervises the PRD, said on Sunday that she had instructed it to use its Joint Information Centre (JIC) to coordinate efforts to help flood victims in the southern border provinces of Songkhla, Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat.
Those four provinces have been hit with massive floods since late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
Jiraporn said Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai recently chaired a meeting of the Joint Information Centre and he ordered the governors of the four southern provinces to work with the JIC to monitor the situation and coordinate efforts to help flood victims.
Phumtham wants the governors to work with the JIC so that help could be sent to the flood victims in accordance with their need.
Jiraporn said she ordered the PRD Region 6 Office to coordinate with the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre (SBPAC) to communicate with flood victims in the deep South to send out help to them.
Jiraporn said the JIC facilities will communicate with the flood victims as follows:
On Monday, December 2, the PRD will also launch a special radio pool programme for the SBPAC to communicate to flood victims. The programme will be relayed via the NBT provincial radio stations in the southern provinces and community radio stations in those provinces, Jiraporn said.