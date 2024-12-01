PRD to communicate with southern flood victims

PM’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhuprai has instructed the Public Relations Department (PRD) to use its TV, radio and online information-dissemination facilities to communicate with southern flood victims.

Jiraporn, who supervises the PRD, said on Sunday that she had instructed it to use its Joint Information Centre (JIC) to coordinate efforts to help flood victims in the southern border provinces of Songkhla, Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat.

Those four provinces have been hit with massive floods since late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.