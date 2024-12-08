Seven traffic policemen suspended over alleged assault

This order came after an incident on Wednesday when traffic police injured a motorist on Prasert Manukit Road in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district due to misunderstanding that his car had broken through a checkpoint.
Though the police claimed that his car was similar to another one that broke through a checkpoint, the victim had filed a complaint at Bang Khen Police Station.
As the case has drawn interest among people and media outlets, and would affect the Royal Thai Police’s image, a committee has been set up to investigate seven traffic policemen who face criminal offences for neglecting duties and physically assaulting people.
The seven have been temporarily suspended from their duties until the investigation is completed, the order read, adding that they can file an appeal under the National Police Act BE 2565 (2022).