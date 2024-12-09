Bangkok expressways free on Tuesday to cut costs, holiday traffic

Motorists can use Bangkok’s three expressways free of charge on Tuesday (December 10), in a move to reduce travel costs on Constitution Day.
Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungruangkit said the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) will waive fees at all 61 tollgates on the following expressways:
- Chalerm Mahanakhon Expressway (Stage 1): 20 tollgates
- Si Rat Expressway (Stage 2): 31 tollgates
- Udon Ratthaya Expressway (Bang Pa-in to Pak Kret): 10 tollgates
The move aims to reduce people’s living costs and ease congestion at tollgates during heavy flow of holiday traffic, Suriya said.
Separately, EXAT has invited motorists with Easy Passes to register for its points-and-rewards scheme via the EXAT Portal application or at the Easy Pass website (www.thaieasypass.com).