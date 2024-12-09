Bangkok expressways free on Tuesday to cut costs, holiday traffic

Motorists can use Bangkok’s three expressways free of charge on Tuesday (December 10), in a move to reduce travel costs on Constitution Day.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungruangkit said the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) will waive fees at all 61 tollgates on the following expressways:

- Chalerm Mahanakhon Expressway (Stage 1): 20 tollgates

- Si Rat Expressway (Stage 2): 31 tollgates

- Udon Ratthaya Expressway (Bang Pa-in to Pak Kret): 10 tollgates