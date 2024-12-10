Teacher gets 111 years 216 months for sexually abusing hundreds of children

A teacher at a Bangkok school has been sentenced to 111 years and 216 months in jail by the Phitsanulok court in a case involving the grooming and sexual abuse of an underage boy, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) announced on Monday.

The teacher was also ordered to pay 1.5 million baht in damages to the boy and 650,000 baht to his mother for the crime he committed while teaching at a school in Phitsanulok province.

Tee (last name withheld), 32, was arrested on June 24 as part of the DSI’s investigation of a Pathum Thani modelling agency suspected of grooming and sexually abusing children.

The owner of the Nene Modeling agency, Danudet Saengkaew, 28, confessed to the crime early this year after police found over 500,000 images of children being sexually abused in his possession. He was found guilty of over 60 offences and sentenced to 121 years and 223 months jail time on February 11. Danudet was also ordered to pay 2.1 million baht in damages to eight victims that the DSI identified from the photos.

The DSI investigation found that Danudet and Tee had worked together in grooming children. Tee confessed to sexually assaulting children in several places at the school, including his car, restrooms, and the audio-visual room. Evidence suggests that the two could have sexually violated over 1,000 victims, the DSI said.

The department is working on identifying other victims in the photos to ensure justice for the abused.