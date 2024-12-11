Photo exhibit by HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn goes live

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2024

‘Free at Last’ presents 150 images captured outdoors during 2024 and can be enjoyed until March 16

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn on Wednesday opened her new photo exhibition “Free at Last!” at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre in Pathum Wan district.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, president of the Royal Photographic Society of Thailand Tul Hirunyalawan, and Tongjai Thanachanan, chief sustainable business development at Thai Beverage attended the ceremony.

Since 2007, the princess has been granting her photographs to the Royal Photographic Society of Thailand for public exhibition every year.

This year’s exhibit showcases 150 outdoor pictures taken by the princess during her visits to various places throughout 2024.

The exhibition, co-organised by the Royal Photographic Society of Thailand, Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, and Thai Beverage Plc, is open daily except Monday and runs through March 16. Admission is free.

The ‘Free at Last!’ photo books are available at 900 baht each at the exhibition and the CU Book Centre.

