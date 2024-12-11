1 killed in fatal wild elephant attack in Phu Kradueng

A wild elephant reportedly attacked and killed a Thai tourist in Loei’s Phu Kradueng National Park on Wednesday.
According to the national park staff, the elephant attacked one of the two women who were making their way along the Ong Phra Buddha Metta nature trail towards the Phen Phop Waterfall. The pachyderm reportedly attacked the 49-year-old Chachoengsao native twice, causing her death. An autopsy team, including police officers and officials from Phukradueng Hospital, was being flown to the scene by helicopter as of press time.
National park staff said the attack took place in the area where wild elephants often hunt for food, adding that there are plenty of signs posted warning people to stay away.
The trail is also closed during the dry season every year because herds of wild elephants gather there to consume water, the staff added.