1 killed in fatal wild elephant attack in Phu Kradueng

A wild elephant reportedly attacked and killed a Thai tourist in Loei’s Phu Kradueng National Park on Wednesday.

According to the national park staff, the elephant attacked one of the two women who were making their way along the Ong Phra Buddha Metta nature trail towards the Phen Phop Waterfall. The pachyderm reportedly attacked the 49-year-old Chachoengsao native twice, causing her death. An autopsy team, including police officers and officials from Phukradueng Hospital, was being flown to the scene by helicopter as of press time.