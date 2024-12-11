Nearly 17.5 million motorists will be travelling during NY break

He expects 17.37 million motorists to and from Bangkok during the festival compared to 16 million last year. Of them, 7.25 million motorists would use highways and motorways, while 10.12 million would use expressways, he said.
Some 12.85 million people are expected to take public transport to travel in Bangkok and its surrounding areas during the period, 2.30 million to travel across provinces, and 1.84 million to travel abroad, he said.
According to a survey by a Facebook page “Thanon Mittraphap-Rod Tid Bok Duay” (Please tell me if traffic jams happen on Mittraphap Road), 95% of respondents said they planned to return to their hometowns during the New Year festival, leaving only 5% who have not.
Here are the survey results:
When will you return to your hometown?
What time will you return to your hometown?
When will you go back to Bangkok?
Which route will you use during the festival?