Nearly 17.5 million motorists will be travelling during NY break

He expects 17.37 million motorists to and from Bangkok during the festival compared to 16 million last year. Of them, 7.25 million motorists would use highways and motorways, while 10.12 million would use expressways, he said.

Some 12.85 million people are expected to take public transport to travel in Bangkok and its surrounding areas during the period, 2.30 million to travel across provinces, and 1.84 million to travel abroad, he said.