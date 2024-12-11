Nearly 17.5 million motorists will be travelling during NY break

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2024

The upcoming New Year holiday is expected to see a historic surge in people returning to their hometowns or travelling across provinces after the Covid-19 pandemic, Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said on Wednesday.

He expects 17.37 million motorists to and from Bangkok during the festival compared to 16 million last year. Of them, 7.25 million motorists would use highways and motorways, while 10.12 million would use expressways, he said.

Some 12.85 million people are expected to take public transport to travel in Bangkok and its surrounding areas during the period, 2.30 million to travel across provinces, and 1.84 million to travel abroad, he said.

According to a survey by a Facebook page “Thanon Mittraphap-Rod Tid Bok Duay” (Please tell me if traffic jams happen on Mittraphap Road), 95% of respondents said they planned to return to their hometowns during the New Year festival, leaving only 5% who have not.

Nearly 17.5 million motorists will be travelling during NY break

Here are the survey results:

When will you return to your hometown?

  • December 21: 34%
  • December 24: 6.9%
  • December 26: 7.9%
  • December 27: 29.2%
  • December 29: 8.8%

What time will you return to your hometown?

  • Midnight-6am: 22.4%
  • 6am-12pm: 29.3%
  • 12pm-6pm: 13.7%
  • 6pm-midnight: 34.7%

When will you go back to Bangkok?

  • January 1: 21.7%
  • January 2: 19.4%
  • January 3: 12.3%
  • January 4: 15%
  • January 5: 16.5%

Which route will you use during the festival?

  • Phahonyothin Road: 20.6%
  • Mittraphap Road: 79.4%
  • M6 Motorway: 42.2%
  • Highway 304: 12.3%
  • Muang Khom Road: 12.1%
  • Tako Road: 2.5%
  • Khao Takiew Road: 0.8%

 

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy