Millionaire woman among 12 beggars arrested in Bangkok

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2024

Twelve beggars were arrested in the inner Sukhumvit area of Bangkok on Thursday night, including a Thai woman who had earned over a million baht.

The Immigration Division 1 revealed on Friday that locals had complained about a lot of beggars in the area, which was hurting Thailand’s image.

Eight Thais, two Cambodians, and one each from Laos and Myanmar were arrested between the Asok intersection and Nana area, the immigration police said.

One of the Thai women reportedly possessed 300,000 baht cash, and a bank account with a deposit of around 1 million baht.

All the beggars have been charged, but the foreigners were also charged with illegal entry into the Kingdom, the police said, adding that they were taken to Lumpini Police Station for legal action.

 

