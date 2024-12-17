Paetongtarn visits flood-hit South to oversee relief operations

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her husband flew down to Nakhon Si Thammarat and Surat Thani on Tuesday to follow up on the flood relief operations.

After chairing the weekly Cabinet meeting at Government House, Paetongtarn and her husband, Pitaka Suksawat, boarded a military plane at the Don Mueang military airport at noon.

The flight landed in Nakhon Si Thammarat at 1pm, after which the PM and her husband made their way to the provincial hall for a briefing on the situation.