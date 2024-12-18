Russian fined in Pattaya for driving car lit up like Xmas tree

Pattaya police fined a Russian tourist 500 baht for driving a car decorated with colourful Christmas lights on the street of the resort city in Chonburi province on Tuesday.

Invanov (last name withheld), 25, was stopped by local officers while driving a Toyota Vios wrapped in blinking, multi-coloured lights on Sukhumvit Road near Chaiyaphruek Intersection in Bang Lamung district.

Police reportedly explained to the confused tourist that putting flashing lights on a vehicle without permission is illegal, punishable by a fine of 500 baht (about US$15).

Invanov said he had decorated his car with lights to create a festive atmosphere, following the example of his friends in Bangkok. He claimed he was unaware it was against Thai law.

Pattaya police urged the public not to decorate their vehicles with lights or festive decorations such as fake reindeer antlers.

They explained that doing so risked confusion or blocking the visibility of other motorists, a violation of sections 12 and 60 of the Motor Vehicle Act of 1979 that is punishable by a fine of up to 2,000 baht.