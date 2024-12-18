Explosion at Rayong steel factory kills one, injures 5 workers

The blast, believed to have occurred at the steel furnace, caused a blaze that took firefighters about half an hour to control

One worker was killed and five others injured in an explosion at a steel factory in Rayong on Wednesday morning, police and rescue officials said. 

The Ban Khai Police Station was alerted of the explosion at Xin Ke Yuan Steel Co Ltd at 9.40am, and it coordinated with the local fire station and rescue centre to dispatch fire engines and rescue officials.

It took firefighters about half an hour to control the blaze, while the five injured workers were rushed to the Ban Khai district hospital. 

Witnesses told police that they heard three explosions before the factory was engulfed in fire and smoke, prompting them to flee outside. 

Initial investigation showed that the explosion took place at the steel furnace. Rescuers said 13 workers were inside the factory when the accident took place. 
