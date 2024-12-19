Pathum Thani villagers shower New Year gifts on security officers

The village president, Somkiat Opaspermpong, said security officers had received presents over the past 15 years to thank them for their efforts to ensure the security of the villagers.

He expects the security officer to receive more presents, which would encourage them to continue their duties next year.

A villager, Chainarin Wattanawong, said he had been giving presents to security officers for the past 10 years, saying that they took good care of all villagers no matter if the issues were small or big.