Pathum Thani villagers shower New Year gifts on security officers

Komchadluek press visited the village in Khlong Luang district on Wednesday and found the entrance decorated with Christmas trees and presents, such as fans, bicycles and sweets. Some villagers gave up to 10,000 baht cash to the security officers.
Virasak Hadda, president of the Khlong Sam Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (SAO), gave a medal and snake-handling tools to the security officers, saying that they had helped the villagers a lot by catching snakes, draining floodwater and fixing roads.
Passorn Village 1 had never sought SAO assistance for catching snakes, as its security officers did the job, he said.
The village president, Somkiat Opaspermpong, said security officers had received presents over the past 15 years to thank them for their efforts to ensure the security of the villagers.
He expects the security officer to receive more presents, which would encourage them to continue their duties next year.
A villager, Chainarin Wattanawong, said he had been giving presents to security officers for the past 10 years, saying that they took good care of all villagers no matter if the issues were small or big.