Air Force deploys F-16s as unidentified aircraft seen near Thai border

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2024

Errant plane vanishes after two jets from Nakhon Sawan sent to Tak border

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) on Friday deployed two F-16 fighter jets to identify and intercept an unidentified aircraft, which was spotted above the Thailand-Myanmar border in Tak province.

The RTAF radar picked up a signal of an unidentified aircraft at the Thailand-Myanmar border in Phop Phra district, Tak province at 10.51am on Friday, Air Force spokesman Air Marshal Prapas Sornjaidee said.

He said the Air Force promptly deployed two F-16 fighter jets from Wing 4’s airfield in Takhli district, Nakhon Sawan province. The F-16s are to fly at the altitude of 7,000 feet to identify and intercept the aircraft, which was flying at around 4,000-5,000 feet altitude.

However, the unidentified aircraft flew away from the border and disappeared from the radar. The F-16s then resumed their mission of patrolling the Thailand-Myanmar border and returned to their base at 12.14am.

Prapas said the deployment of fighter jets to identify and intercept an unidentified aircraft that is deemed a potential threat to Thailand demonstrates the RTAF's readiness to protect the nation's airspace and uphold sovereignty, ensuring peace and security for the people living along the border areas.

