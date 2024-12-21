Air Force deploys F-16s as unidentified aircraft seen near Thai border

He said the Air Force promptly deployed two F-16 fighter jets from Wing 4’s airfield in Takhli district, Nakhon Sawan province. The F-16s are to fly at the altitude of 7,000 feet to identify and intercept the aircraft, which was flying at around 4,000-5,000 feet altitude.

However, the unidentified aircraft flew away from the border and disappeared from the radar. The F-16s then resumed their mission of patrolling the Thailand-Myanmar border and returned to their base at 12.14am.

Prapas said the deployment of fighter jets to identify and intercept an unidentified aircraft that is deemed a potential threat to Thailand demonstrates the RTAF's readiness to protect the nation's airspace and uphold sovereignty, ensuring peace and security for the people living along the border areas.