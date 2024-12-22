Get ready for Kaset Fair 2025 at the end of January

The event aims to showcase advancements in agricultural development, academic achievements, research, and academic services, as well as disseminate knowledge on technology and innovation from both public and private sectors to farmers, students, and the general public.
Special Activities and Zones:
Zone A: "Kaset Delights – Taste and Share" (Food Products)
Zone B: "Kaset Floating Market" (Traditional and Large Floating Market)
Zone C: "Advancing Technology" (Agricultural and Consumer Technology)
Zone D: "Serene Greenery" (Plants, Fertilizers, Home and Garden Supplies)
Zone E: "Eco-Friendly Art and Crafts" (Art, Handmade, and Sustainable Designs)
Zone F: "Sunny Hues" (Café Products and Consumer Goods)
Zone G: "Farm Fresh Goodies" (Agricultural Produce like Tamarind, Garlic, Shallots)
Zone H: "Innovative Research" (Research, Royal Foundation Stores, and Franchises)
Zone I: "Pet Lovers' Paradise" (Pets and Accessories)
Zone J: "Treasures from Across Thailand" (Silk, Thai Fabrics, Jewelry)
Zone K: "Unstoppable Fun" (Consumer Goods from Companies/Stores)
Zone L: "Creative Collaborations" (Partner Organizations and General Vendors)
Zone M: "Amusement Park and Food Court"
Don’t miss out! Enjoy shopping, delicious food, engaging knowledge-sharing sessions, and full-on entertainment!
How to Get There:
For convenient travel to Kaset Fair 2024, take the BTS Green Line (Extended) to Kasetsart University Station or the SRT Red Line to Bangkhen Station (Exits 7 or 8).
Operating Hours for BTS:
Monday to Friday, and Weekends & Public Holidays: Service until 12am
With these easy transport options, attending the Kaset Fair 2024 is a breeze!