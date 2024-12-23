Bangkok extends public transport hours for New Year festivities

The Ministry of Transport has announced extended public-transport hours and free parking to facilitate travel for tourists and residents during the 2025 New Year celebrations.

This initiative aims to promote safe travel, reduce traffic congestion, and encourage the use of public transportation.

Surapong Piyachote, deputy minister of transport, indicated that all agencies are preparing plans to ensure safe travel for the public during the New Year festivities.

The Mass Transit Authority of Thailand (MRT) and affiliated agencies are ready to extend services for the BTS Skytrain and implement necessary safety measures to facilitate travel for those attending countdown events at key Bangkok locations such as ICONSIAM, One Bangkok, and CentralWorld.

Notably, the MRT Purple Line and Blue Line will operate until 2am on January 1, with the last trains leaving at that time.

Additionally, the MRT will waive parking fees and extend the hours at multiple facilities to encourage the use of public transport.



