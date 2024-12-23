Dream of a '400 baht Minimum Wage Nationwide' shattered

Boonsong stated that for 2025, the Board has decentralized the decision-making process for minimum wage rates to regional levels. A total of 77 provincial sub-committees have been established to propose minimum wage recommendations based on local facts and criteria. These have been divided into three groups:

Group 1: The necessity of workers' cost of living

Group 2: The ability of employers to pay

Group 3: The overall economic and social situation

These groups are considered with the rising cost of living as a key factor, ensuring that workers receive wages sufficient to maintain their livelihood. The decision based on fairness, taking into account the opinions of all parties involved, so that both employers and employees can operate businesses and sustain their livelihoods.

The Ministry of Labour will submit this matter to the Cabinet for final approval on December 24 for to be published in the Royal Gazette and enforced accordingly.