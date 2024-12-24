Eight arrested for alleged online gambling op, money-laundering

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) said on Tuesday that the arrests followed a Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) investigation of LTO Bet, a website that offers a variety of online gambling, particularly betting on lottery draws.
The suspects reportedly performed many financial transactions and turned their earnings from the online gambling business into assets so as to escape police inspection.
On December 16-17, TCSD police arrested eight suspects in Bangkok and nearby provinces, including four mule account operators, for allegedly receiving and making betting payouts, two mule account operators for withdrawing cash, a receiver who operated online gambling and money-laundering, and a beneficiary.
Police also confiscated 58.97 billion baht in cash, a money-counting machine, 34 bank-account books, 15 mobile phones, 12 desktop and laptop computers, a white Audi Q3 car worth 2.3 million baht, lottery tickets worth 3.6 million baht, and 35 land-title deeds worth about 250 million baht.
Initially, all suspects denied police charges of organising or luring people for gambling online without permission, and jointly laundering money.