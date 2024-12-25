Royal Thai Police offers to watch homes during festive season

The government is encouraging people to leave their homes under the care of the police before they head off for a break during the long New Year holidays.
Anukool Pruksanusak, deputy government spokesman, said on Wednesday that the Royal Thai Police has been asked to strictly prevent and suppress crimes to secure people’s lives and property during the festive season.
The “Vacation House Watch” programme, running until January 2, allows homeowners to leave their properties under police supervision. To register, citizens can download the Vacation House Watch app via the App Store or Google Play. After inputting their information, location and images of their homes, applicants are required to notify their local police station.
Homeowners are advised to secure valuables, check for fire hazards, ensure all doors and windows are locked and confirm CCTV cameras are functional. Neighbours can also be enlisted to monitor properties, while updates on home status can be followed via the app.
Upon returning, homeowners should coordinate with the police to check their property. Those returning later than planned are advised to inform the authorities.
Anukool wished everybody safe travels during the festive season and said people can call police at 191 or 1599 for assistance.