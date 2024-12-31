Cooler conditions forecast for most of Thailand

According to the Thai Meteorological Department on Tuesday, mountain tops and highlands will experience very cold to freezing weather.
People on mountain tops and highlands should take care of their health, and be careful of fire due to dry air, the department said.
The department also predicts isolated thundershower in the lower South, with the waves in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea expected to reach above two metres high in thundershowers.
“All ships in the Gulf and Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers,” the department warned.
Today’s weather forecast
North: Cool to cold with morning fog and a slight drop in temperature; Minimum temperature 14-18C; Maximum temperature 29-33C; Cold to very cold and isolated frost on the mountaintop; Minimum temperature 4-10C.
Northeast: Cool to cold; Minimum temperature 13-18C; Maximum temperature 29-31C; Cold to very cold on the mountaintops; Minimum temperature 10-13C.
Central: Morning cool; Minimum temperature 18-20C; Maximum temperature 32-33C.
East: Morning cool; Minimum temperature 17-21C; Maximum temperature 32-34C.
South (East coast): Morning cool in the upper part and isolated thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat; Minimum temperature 20-25C; Maximum temperature 30-32C.
South (West coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phang Nga, Krabi and Trang; Minimum temperature 22-26C; Maximum temperature 32-34C.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Morning cool; Minimum temperature 21-22C; Maximum temperature 32-34C.