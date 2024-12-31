Police urge public to follow ‘Five Don’ts’ for safer New Year

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) has urged the public to avoid five risky behaviours during New Year celebrations, including firing guns in the air and drink driving.

RTP deputy spokesman Pol Maj Gen Siriwat Deepor pointed out that millions of people across the country will celebrate the arrival of 2025 tonight.

“To ensure public safety and avoid lawbreaking, the police urge people to observe ‘5 Don'ts’ for New Year,” he said.