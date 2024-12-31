Police urge public to follow ‘Five Don’ts’ for safer New Year

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) has urged the public to avoid five risky behaviours during New Year celebrations, including firing guns in the air and drink driving.
RTP deputy spokesman Pol Maj Gen Siriwat Deepor pointed out that millions of people across the country will celebrate the arrival of 2025 tonight.
“To ensure public safety and avoid lawbreaking, the police urge people to observe ‘5 Don'ts’ for New Year,” he said.
He listed the five don’ts as:
1. Don’t drive drunk: Do not drive under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants. Also, avoid drinking so much that you lose self-control, which can lead to accidents or violence.
2. Don’t fire guns: Do not fire guns into the air, as falling bullets can kill or injure others.
3. Don’t launch lanterns in restricted areas: Do not release floating lanterns near airports or other off-limit areas at risk of accidents and fires.
4. Don’t fall for scams: Be cautious of individuals impersonating officials to trick you into transferring money for inspections, products sold at unusually low prices. Watch out for malicious links and invitations to online gambling.
5. Don’t forget to lock up: Do not forget to lock up your home and your car, and take good care of your valuables while travelling during the holiday season.
The public can report crimes or request police assistance via the police hotline 191 or at their local police station.