175 dead, 1,100+ hurt on Thai roads in first 4 of ‘10 Dangerous Days’

Road accidents across Thailand continued to rise on Tuesday, with 1,109 people injured and 175 killed in 1,134 incidents in the first four of the “10 Dangerous Days” of the New Year holiday. The 10-day break runs until January 5.

Ayutthaya reported the highest number of accidents between Friday and Monday, with 39 injured in 42 accidents. Bangkok and Nonthaburi recorded the most fatalities, with nine each.