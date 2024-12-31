175 dead, 1,100+ hurt on Thai roads in first 4 of ‘10 Dangerous Days’

Road accidents across Thailand continued to rise on Tuesday, with 1,109 people injured and 175 killed in 1,134 incidents in the first four of the “10 Dangerous Days” of the New Year holiday. The 10-day break runs until January 5.
Ayutthaya reported the highest number of accidents between Friday and Monday, with 39 injured in 42 accidents. Bangkok and Nonthaburi recorded the most fatalities, with nine each.
On Monday alone, Thailand saw 261 road accidents, resulting in 267 injuries and 32 deaths. Speeding, drunk driving and reckless lane changing remain the leading causes. Motorcyclists on highways were the most affected, with the peak time for accidents occurring between 4pm and 5pm. Most fatalities were of people aged between 20 and 29.
Lampang had the highest number of accidents on Monday, with 13 injuries in 12 incidents, while Nonthaburi saw the most fatalities, with six deaths.
Phatsakorn Bunyalak, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, has urged relevant agencies to focus on safety during the upcoming days, especially during the New Year countdown.
“The Road Safety Centre aims for zero fatalities, so officials must enforce the laws strictly against traffic violators,” he said.