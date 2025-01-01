Blaze at beachside restaurant in Chonburi causes patrons to flee

The fire started at 0.20am, setting aflame the straw covering the roof and then quickly spreading to the wooden structure.
Eight fire trucks from Saensuk Municipality were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters took more than 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze.
The manager and staff panicked at the rapid spread of the fire and were unable to answer questions as to what happened. Investigators from Saen Suk Police Station have been tasked with surveying the scene and collecting evidence. Legal action will be taken against those involved.
Initial enquiries indicate that the roof was set alight by countdown fireworks in the restaurant area.