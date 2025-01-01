Monarch extends best wishes to his subjects in 2025

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn marked the New Year by wishing his subjects well for the 12 months ahead and urging them to be mindful and have faith for their sustainable happiness and prosperity.

In his live TV broadcast from the Dusit Palace in Bangkok at 8pm on Tuesday, the King thanked people for their efforts in hosting activities to celebrate his sixth cycle birthday (72nd) anniversary on July 28 last year.