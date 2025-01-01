Monarch extends best wishes to his subjects in 2025

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn marked the New Year by wishing his subjects well for the 12 months ahead and urging them to be mindful and have faith for their sustainable happiness and prosperity.
In his live TV broadcast from the Dusit Palace in Bangkok at 8pm on Tuesday, the King thanked people for their efforts in hosting activities to celebrate his sixth cycle birthday (72nd) anniversary on July 28 last year.
The King emphasised Thai athletes’ achievements in Paris Olympic and Paralympic games, and made note of the suffering caused by the severe flooding.
“There is always happiness and sadness In our lives. But if we work together and do our duties as best as we can, we will be able to overcome all difficulties and live a happy and prosperous life,” he said.
“Those whose duty it is to run the country should do their best for the prosperity and happiness of the people and the nation,” he added.
“May you all be blessed both physically and mentally without sorrow and illness, and experience good things throughout this year,” he concluded.