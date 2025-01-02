Blaze at Samut Prakan factory prompts smoke warning

A fire broke out at a recycling factory in Bang Pu Mai subdistrict of Samut Prakan province on Thursday morning (January 2), sending plumes of black smoke into the area, which is not far from a residential zone.
According to a firefighter, the flames were spotted at around 7am in a warehouse at the factory located in Soi Thesabal Bang Pu 71/1 on Old Sukhumvit Road.
As of the time of reporting, the fire had yet to be brought under control and the warehouse’s structure and walls had already started to collapse.
Police and provincial officers were deployed at the scene to direct traffic away from the area to make way for emergency vehicles, while health officials advised residents to wear face masks to protect themselves from the acrid smoke.
Police are still investigating the cause of the fire.