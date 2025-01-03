Nation Foundation members visit Batu Puteh School in Koh Libong

The CIB’s Koh Libong development project kicked off in August last year, volunteers from CIB and partners had helped improve the island’s water supply system, renovating school buildings, and installing solar-powered street lamps on Koh Libong.

The Nation Foundation by Nation Group had delivered table tennis tables and paddles, basketballs, bicycles, and scholarships for purchasing uniforms worth 100,000 baht to students of Batu Puteh school in Kantang district.