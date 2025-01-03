Nation Foundation members visit Batu Puteh School in Koh Libong

The Nation Foundation, in collaboration with the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and Kuang Pei San Food Products Plc, visited Batu Puteh School in Koh Libong Island, Trang province, on Friday to improve the quality of life of locals there.

The CIB’s Koh Libong development project kicked off in August last year, volunteers from CIB and partners had helped improve the island’s water supply system, renovating school buildings, and installing solar-powered street lamps on Koh Libong.

The Nation Foundation by Nation Group had delivered table tennis tables and paddles, basketballs, bicycles, and scholarships for purchasing uniforms worth 100,000 baht to students of Batu Puteh school in Kantang district.

On Friday, Nation Group CEO Shine Bunnag and his family collaborated with CIB and volunteers on growing trees in the school.

The group received a warm welcome from Trang Governor Songklod Sawangwong, Batu Puteh School director and students, and Koh Libong Island locals.


CIB commander Pol Lt-General Jirabhop Bhuridej noted that the bureau had launched projects to assist underprivileged people nationwide every month.

He said the project in Koh Libong Island was a large volunteer project which happened once a year, thanks to collaboration from the public and private sectors.

