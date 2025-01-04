Cold morning forecast for upper Thailand, thundershowers for lower South

The upper part of Thailand will experience cold to very cold weather on Saturday due to another rather moderate high-pressure system from China extending to cover that part of the country and the South China Sea, the Thai Meteorological Department has forecast.

Very cold weather is forecast for mountaintops in the North and Northeast with morning frost in some areas, the department added.

It urged people to take care of their health due to the cold weather and be cautious of fire hazards caused by dry air and strong wind.