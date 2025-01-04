Cold morning forecast for upper Thailand, thundershowers for lower South

The upper part of Thailand will experience cold to very cold weather on Saturday due to another rather moderate high-pressure system from China extending to cover that part of the country and the South China Sea, the Thai Meteorological Department has forecast.
Very cold weather is forecast for mountaintops in the North and Northeast with morning frost in some areas, the department added.
It urged people to take care of their health due to the cold weather and be cautious of fire hazards caused by dry air and strong wind.
Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and Andaman Sea is strengthening, resulting in more rain in the lower South. Residents in this area should beware of thundershowers and rain accumulation, the department said.
Waves in the lower Gulf rise two metres high and over two metres during thundershowers, while waves in the upper Gulf and the Andaman Sea rise to 1-2 metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.
All ships should proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:
North: Cool to cold; minimum temperature 13-18 degrees Celsius, maximum 28-32°C; cold to very cold with morning frost on mountaintops.
Northeast: Cool to cold; minimum 11-18°C, maximum 28-30°C; cold to very cold on the mountaintops.
Central: Cool morning; minimum 17-20°C, maximum 30-32°C.
East: Cool morning; minimum 19-22°C, maximum 31-33°C; waves less than a metre high and 1-2 metres offshore.
South (east coast): Cool morning with isolated thundershowers mostly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces; minimum 21-24°C, maximum 30-32°C; waves two metres high and above two metres during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Cool morning with isolated thundershowers mostly in Krabi, Trang and Satun provinces; minimum 22-24°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above two metres during thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Cool morning; minimum 20-22°C, maximum 31-33°C.