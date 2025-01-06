Nation Group to deliver bicycles to a lucky few in four provinces

MONDAY, JANUARY 06, 2025

In celebration of Children’s Day on January 11, the Nation Group is collaborating with Viriyah Insurance to distribute bicycles to a few lucky kids. 

The Nation Group’s executives received an initial shipment of 20 bicycles on Monday morning. The bicycles will be delivered to some children in Chiang Rai province, which was recently hit by heavy flooding and landslides.

 

 

The group also hopes to have enough bicycles to distribute among children in the southernmost provinces of Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, which were also hit by heavy flooding. 

Nation Group to deliver bicycles to a lucky few in four provinces

Volunteers from the Nation Foundation had been deployed to help affected victims in these provinces, the Nation TV said. 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy