Upper Thailand warms by 1-2 °C, less rain for the South

The upper part of Thailand will experience a temperature rise of 1-2 °C on Tuesday as the high-pressure system covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea weakens, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

Cool to cold weather is forecast in the North and the Northeast with possible frost on the mountaintops, while cool mornings will continue in the Central region, including the Bangkok metropolitan area, the East and the upper South, it said.

The department urged people to take care of their health due to cold weather and be cautious of fire hazards caused by dry air. Motorists should take more caution in areas with poor visibility.