Upper Thailand warms by 1-2 °C, less rain for the South

The upper part of Thailand will experience a temperature rise of 1-2 °C on Tuesday as the high-pressure system covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea weakens, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.
Cool to cold weather is forecast in the North and the Northeast with possible frost on the mountaintops, while cool mornings will continue in the Central region, including the Bangkok metropolitan area, the East and the upper South, it said.
The department urged people to take care of their health due to cold weather and be cautious of fire hazards caused by dry air. Motorists should take more caution in areas with poor visibility.
Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf and the South is weakening, resulting in reduced rainfall and isolated thunderstorms in the lower South.
Waves in the Gulf of Thailand will rise to 1-2 metres in height and over 2 metres in thunderstorms. All ships should proceed with caution and avoid areas with storms, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool to cold with morning fog. Lows of 11-18 °C and highs of 27-31 °C. Cold to very cold on the mountaintops with frost in some areas.
Northeast: Cool to cold with light morning fog. Lows of 11-17 °C and highs of 28-30 °C. Cold to very cold on the mountaintops.
Central: Cool with light morning fog. Lows of 16-20 °C and highs of 30-32 °C.
East: Cool with light morning fog. Lows of 16-22 °C and highs of 31-34 °C. Waves below 1 metre high and about 1 metre high offshore.
South (East Coast): Cool in the morning, with isolated thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Lows of 19-25 °C and highs of 29-32 °C. Waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thunderstorms.
South (West Coast): Isolated thunderstorms mostly in Phangnga, Krabi, and Trang. Lows of 22-25 °C and highs of 31-34 °C. Waves about 1 metre high and above 1 metre high offshore.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Cool with light morning fog. Temperature lows of 19-22 °C and highs of 31-33 °C.