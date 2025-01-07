Phumtham gives governors, district chiefs 6 months to ‘seal borders’

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai issued a warning to governors and district chiefs in 14 border provinces – expect to be transferred if borders are not secured against drug trafficking and transborder criminal gangs within six months.

Phumtham, who is also deputy prime minister, said on Tuesday that he will summon 14 provincial governors, 51 district chiefs, commanders of 76 police stations and 14 provincial police chiefs to a meeting on January 27.

The meeting will be presided over by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who will outline policies for border-related crimes. Regional military chiefs will also be attending.