Man falls to his death from a building in Poipet

An unidentified man was seen in CCTV footage as falling from the 14th floor of an 18-storey building in Poipet, Cambodia, according to a video posted on the “Drama-addict” facebook page on Wednesday.

The page claimed that the man was a Thai national, and could be a victim of a call centre gang known to have lured Thais to work in the casino town in the neighboring country by promising high-paying jobs.