Man falls to his death from a building in Poipet

An unidentified man was seen in CCTV footage as falling from the 14th floor of an 18-storey building in Poipet, Cambodia, according to a video posted on the “Drama-addict” facebook page on Wednesday.
The page claimed that the man was a Thai national, and could be a victim of a call centre gang known to have lured Thais to work in the casino town in the neighboring country by promising high-paying jobs.
The page speculated that the deceased seemed to be running from someone, pointing to possible foul play in his gruesome death. It did not, however, reveal where or when the footage was taken.
“This building is the headquarters of a casino and call centre gangs, where many Thai workers have been deceived into work as scammers,” the page said. “There have been more than 10 incidents of people ‘falling off’ this building.”
The page also said that this 18-storey building is located near a 25-storey high rise which former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra earlier described as the headquarters of criminal gangs in Cambodia engaged in call centre scams, online gambling, drugs and human trafficking.
Police’s Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau on December 25 confirmed that Thaksin’s information was correct, adding that it has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and authorities from Mekong region countries and China to start the investigation.