Thailand partners with Melco to train global soft power leaders

Thailand has announced it will train five global soft power leaders, in a partnership with luxury entertainment giant Melco Resorts & Entertainment (Melco).
Successful candidates will undergo a three-month internship at Melco casino resorts in the US, UK, Italy, France, and Macau, the Thailand Creative Content Agency (THACCA) announced on Wednesday.
The initiative will strengthen Thailand's position as a global soft power leader while elevating the nation's cultural and creative industries, THACCA said.
The interns will study culinary arts and gastronomy, design and innovation, architecture and urban development, performing arts and choreography, and creative brand strategy and natural product development.
Surapong Suebwonglee, chair of the National Soft Power Development Committee, said the initiative would boost Thailand's creative economy.
"Collaboration with world-class organisations like Melco will make the global stage more accessible [to Thai soft power]," he said.
The Melco partnership will launch with the "Global Soft Power Talks" on February 24. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will deliver the keynote address at this flagship event, which gathers international thought leaders and Thai experts for a seminar on "The New Rules of Soft Power".
“Thailand's rich cultural heritage and creative potential make it a natural leader in soft power,” said Lawrence Ho, Melco’s CEO. “Our role is to bring global expertise, foster knowledge exchange, and empower Thai talent to achieve their full potential on the international stage."
Ho said Melco was interested in investing in Thailand’s entertainment and tourism industry, particularly integrated resorts, as the country moves towards legalising casinos.
February 24’s "Global Soft Power Talks" will feature an impressive lineup of global creative leaders, including:
- Alain Ducasse, the world's most awarded living chef with 21 Michelin stars
- Mathieu Lehanneur, designer of the Paris 2024 Olympic torch and Architectural Digest Top 100 creative
- Richard Christiansen, founder of sustainable lifestyle brand Flamingo Estate
- Viviana Muscettola, Senior Associate at Zaha Hadid Architects
- Giuliano Peparini, renowned Italian Artistic Director, Stage Director, and Choreographer
The second “Global Soft Power Activities” will take place in the third quarter of this year, following the main soft power promotion event, “THACCA Splash”, in June.
For more information on global soft power internships, visit THACCA.