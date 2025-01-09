Thailand partners with Melco to train global soft power leaders

Thailand has announced it will train five global soft power leaders, in a partnership with luxury entertainment giant Melco Resorts & Entertainment (Melco).

Successful candidates will undergo a three-month internship at Melco casino resorts in the US, UK, Italy, France, and Macau, the Thailand Creative Content Agency (THACCA) announced on Wednesday.

The initiative will strengthen Thailand's position as a global soft power leader while elevating the nation's cultural and creative industries, THACCA said.

The interns will study culinary arts and gastronomy, design and innovation, architecture and urban development, performing arts and choreography, and creative brand strategy and natural product development.