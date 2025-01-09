House panel seeks action against police officer over training course

The House Committee on Police Affairs summoned representatives of Siam University on Thursday to testify about the controversial “police volunteer” training course conducted at the university.

Speaking after the meeting at Parliament, Democrat MP Chaichana Detdecho, who chairs the panel, urged the Metropolitan Police Bureau to take action against a senior police officer allegedly involved in the course, in addition to the two Chinese organisers already charged.

Reports indicated that a police lieutenant colonel, who heads an investigation sub-division of Metropolitan Police Division 3, signed his name on ID cards issued to Chinese participants who graduated from the programme.