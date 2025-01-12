Four aircraft help put out wildfires in Khao Siad Ah forest

The natural disaster in Pak Chong district has destroyed over 1,500 rai (240 hectares) of land, of which over 200 rai (32 hectares) of forest was devastated behind Wat Udom Suk on January 3.
Due to difficulties caused by the slippery land and strong winds, the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and the Royal Thai Army deployed four aircraft to extinguish the flames with aerial jets of water.
The wildfires were completely put out at 2pm on Saturday. Local agencies suspect huntsmen to be responsible for the wildfires, as bullet shells and animal traps were found at the scene.