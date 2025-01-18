PM2.5 dust exceeds safety standard in 20 districts of Bangkok

Air quality in 20 districts of Bangkok slid below the safety standard on Saturday morning, the Air Quality Information Centre of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said.

The centre reported the average PM2.5 levels throughout the city on Saturday at 37.2 micrograms per cubic metre (mcg), slightly under the country’s standard of 37.5 mcg over a three-hour average (5am to 7am).

PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.

Major sources of PM2.5 include traffic emissions, factories, forest fires, and burning of harvest leftovers.

Five districts that reported the highest levels of PM2.5 are Nong Khaem (54.6 mcg), Phasi Charoen (48.9 mcg), Bang Khun Thian (46 mcg), Thawi Watthana (44.7 mcg), and Nong Chok (43.9 mcg).