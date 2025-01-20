Smoke pouring from Samut Prakan landfill after two-day firefight

A fire at a landfill in Bangpu, Samut Prakan province, was brought under control on Sunday but will take another two or three days to extinguish as thick black smoke billows from the site, according to officials.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Friday and spent two days containing the blaze, with only smoke seen rising from the garbage by Sunday.

Water has been sprayed on the landfill to reduce the danger from toxic smoke affecting locals.