Most of Thailand to experience a cool morning with light fog

Cool to cold weather is forecast for the North and the Northeast regions, while the rest of Thailand will experience a cool morning with light fog in places, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

Mountaintops in the North and the Northeast remain cold to very cold with frost in some areas, the department said, adding that these conditions are due to the high-pressure system covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea.

It urged people to take care of their health due to cool to cold weather and beware of fire hazards due to dry air. Motorists should use more caution in areas with poor visibility.