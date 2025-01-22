Most of Thailand to experience a cool morning with light fog

Cool to cold weather is forecast for the North and the Northeast regions, while the rest of Thailand will experience a cool morning with light fog in places, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.
Mountaintops in the North and the Northeast remain cold to very cold with frost in some areas, the department said, adding that these conditions are due to the high-pressure system covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea.
It urged people to take care of their health due to cool to cold weather and beware of fire hazards due to dry air. Motorists should use more caution in areas with poor visibility.
Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea, bringing isolated light rains to the lower South.
Waves in the lower Gulf are likely to reach 1-2 metres in height. All ships should proceed with caution, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool to cold with fog in the morning; minimum temperature 12-18 degrees Celsius, maximum 30-34°C; cold to very cold on mountaintops with frost in some areas.
Northeast: Cool to cold with light fog in the morning; minimum 12-18°C, maximum 29-33°C; cold to very cold on mountaintops.
Central: Cool with light fog in the morning; minimum 16-19°C, maximum 32-34°C.
East: Cool with light fog in the morning; minimum 17-23°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves below a metre high and 1 metre high offshore.
South (east coast): Cool in the morning; isolated light rains mostly in the lower part; minimum 19-25°C, maximum 30-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high.
South (west coast): Cool in the morning; minimum 22-26°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves below a metre high and 1 metre high offshore.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Cool with light fog in the morning; minimum 19-23°C, maximum 33-35°C.