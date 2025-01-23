Five ranger troops injured in Narathiwat bomb attack

Muslim insurgents detonated a homemade bomb targeting a unit of ranger forces as they stopped to rest at a pavilion in a deserted Buddhist temple in Narathiwat on Thursday morning.

Police reported that the attack occurred at approximately 9:55 am at the abandoned temple in Chulabhorn village, Tambon Bor Ngor, Rangae district.

Four members of Ranger Forces Company 4511 sustained severe injuries, while one suffered minor injuries. All five were rushed to Rangae District Hospital for treatment.