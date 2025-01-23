Five ranger troops injured in Narathiwat bomb attack

Muslim insurgents detonated a homemade bomb targeting a unit of ranger forces as they stopped to rest at a pavilion in a deserted Buddhist temple in Narathiwat on Thursday morning.
Police reported that the attack occurred at approximately 9:55 am at the abandoned temple in Chulabhorn village, Tambon Bor Ngor, Rangae district.
Four members of Ranger Forces Company 4511 sustained severe injuries, while one suffered minor injuries. All five were rushed to Rangae District Hospital for treatment.
According to police, the temple has been abandoned for over 20 years, leaving only a single pavilion intact. Located about 50 metres from the road, the pavilion is a common resting spot for security forces patrolling the area.
Bomb experts are still investigating the type of detonator used, whether it was a booby trap or a remote-controlled device.