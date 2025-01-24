Bangkok to see royal rainmaking flights amid PM2.5 crisis

In an update on efforts to tackle PM2.5 air pollution in Bangkok and its vicinity, a minister said the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation has been instructed to expedite measures to create rain.
Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Itthi Sirilatthayakorn explained on Friday that the efforts would include spraying water and using dry ice to create atmospheric channels to help disperse pollutants more efficiently.
The department’s initial plan is to launch daily flights at 10am and 2pm for 20 to 30 minutes. This is the first time ever that the department has been authorised to operate in Bangkok’s airspace, and it will coordinate with the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand to ensure safe operations. Temporary adjustments will be made to commercial flights to facilitate these operations.
Operations in inner Bangkok will be limited to altitudes below 3,000 feet, will require coordination with airports and will last no more than 20 minutes.
Prayoon Insakul, the ministry’s permanent secretary, said the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry was set to implement measures to tackle pollution from agricultural burning at the local level. The measures will include offering incentives and various forms of government support to farmers who refrain from burning their farm leftovers.
Officials have also been instructed to raise awareness among farmers about the harmful effects of agricultural burning, with efforts underway to prepare them for the new measures.