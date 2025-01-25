It’s cool in most of Thailand with morning fog in North and Northeast

A weak high-pressure system over upper Thailand and the South China Sea brings cool to cold weather and morning fog to the North and Northeast, and a cool morning in the rest of the country on Saturday, the Thai Meteorological Department said.
Cold to very cold weather is forecast for mountaintops in the North and the Northeast, with frost in some areas, it added.
The department urged people in upper Thailand to take care of their health due to the cold weather and be cautious of fire hazards caused by dry air. Motorists have been advised to be cautious in areas with poor visibility.
Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea, bringing isolated heavy rains to the lower South. Waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres during thundershowers are expected in the lower Gulf. All ships in the lower Gulf should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, the department said.
The department added that from Sunday to Tuesday (January 26-28), another strong high-pressure system from China would extend to Thailand and the South China Sea, lowering the temperature and bringing strong winds to those areas.
A 3-5 degrees Celsius drop in temperature is forecast in the Northeast, while the temperature is likely to dip by 2-4°C in the North, the Central Region including the Bangkok metropolitan area and the East, the department said.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool to cold with fog in the morning; minimum temperature 14-18 degrees Celsius, maximum 32-36°C; cold to very cold on mountaintops with frost in some areas.
Northeast: Cool to cold with fog in the morning; minimum 14-18°C, maximum 33-36°C; cold to very cold on mountaintops.
Central: Cool with fog in the morning; minimum 19-21°C, maximum 34-36°C.
East: Cool with fog in the morning and isolated light rains; minimum 17-23°C, maximum 32-36°C; waves below a metre high and 1 metre high offshore.
South (east coast): Cool with fog in the morning; isolated heavy rains mostly in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 30-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun provinces; minimum 24-25°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves less than a metre high and about 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Cool with fog in the morning; minimum 21-23°C, maximum 34-35°C.