It’s cool in most of Thailand with morning fog in North and Northeast

A weak high-pressure system over upper Thailand and the South China Sea brings cool to cold weather and morning fog to the North and Northeast, and a cool morning in the rest of the country on Saturday, the Thai Meteorological Department said.

Cold to very cold weather is forecast for mountaintops in the North and the Northeast, with frost in some areas, it added.

The department urged people in upper Thailand to take care of their health due to the cold weather and be cautious of fire hazards caused by dry air. Motorists have been advised to be cautious in areas with poor visibility.