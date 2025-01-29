A 29-billion-baht budget was approved to distribute tablets and laptops to students

The initiative aims to support learning anytime, anywhere by providing tablets and laptops to students. In 2025, 600,000 high school students will receive tablets.
Deputy Education Minister Surasak Phanchareonworakul announced after the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday ( January 28 ) that the Cabinet has approved the Ministry of Education’s proposal for the Digital Skill/Credit Portfolio: Empowering Education initiative.
The program, aimed at promoting educational equity through digital learning, has been allocated a budget of 4,214,738,090 baht. Additionally, the Cabinet approved the second phase of the Anywhere Anytime project, which provides learning equipment to support education access, with a total budget of 29,765,253,600 baht for fiscal years 2026–2031.
"This approval ensures continued funding and long-term commitments for providing students and teachers with digital learning tools such as tablets, laptops, and other electronic devices on a rental basis, along with high-quality internet access. In 2025, the ministry plans to distribute over 600,000 devices to students in grades 10–12 from community quality schools and opportunity expansion schools.
For 2026, the ministry has requested 29 billion baht to equip the remaining 1.2 million senior high school students. This budget will also extend to junior high school students in quality schools," Surasak stated.