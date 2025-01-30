Anutin says PM remains silent on question of selling electricity to Myanmar

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has not yet given him an order to stop selling electricity to Myanmar, despite concerns that the power is being used by call-centre gangs.
Anutin was responding to comments by former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who stated that the interior minister had the authority to halt the electricity supply to Myanmar.
During election campaigns for Pheu Thai Party candidates in provincial administration elections, Thaksin previously claimed that call-centre gangs were operating on the Myanmar side using electricity supplied from Thailand.
Thaksin argued that the Interior Ministry could cut off the power supply to Myanmar, as the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), which sells the electricity, operates under the ministry.
However, Anutin countered that the PEA was instructed by the Cabinet to sell electricity to Myanmar.
As a result, he said the decision to stop the supply must come from the Cabinet or the prime minister, as doing so would breach the contract with Myanmar and impact ordinary citizens, not just call-centre gangs.
He added that the PEA had also sought clarification from Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who oversees security affairs, regarding the cancellation of the electricity supply contract with Myanmar, but no response has been received.