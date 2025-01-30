Anutin says PM remains silent on question of selling electricity to Myanmar

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has not yet given him an order to stop selling electricity to Myanmar, despite concerns that the power is being used by call-centre gangs.

Anutin was responding to comments by former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who stated that the interior minister had the authority to halt the electricity supply to Myanmar.

During election campaigns for Pheu Thai Party candidates in provincial administration elections, Thaksin previously claimed that call-centre gangs were operating on the Myanmar side using electricity supplied from Thailand.