Five-storey Bangkok factory collapses after huge blaze

FRIDAY, JANUARY 31, 2025

Carryboy auto parts facility in eastern district of Lat Krabang destroyed as flames rip through building

A fire broke out at a five-storey factory in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district on Friday, causing part of the building to collapse.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the eastern district at 5am as the blaze spread through the factory, which is owned by auto parts firm Carryboy. The fire broke out on the third floor of the factory, where paint thinners were stored.

 

Five-storey Bangkok factory collapses after huge blaze

No deaths or injuries were reported.

The intense heat of the blaze caused the building to begin collapsing from the fourth floor. 

Five-storey Bangkok factory collapses after huge blaze

The local police station reported that the fire was ignited by a battery explosion. It added that firefighters had now brought the blaze under control. 

Five-storey Bangkok factory collapses after huge blaze

Police said traffic on nearby Luang Phaeng Road was flowing smoothly despite the presence of a large number of emergency vehicles.

Five-storey Bangkok factory collapses after huge blaze Five-storey Bangkok factory collapses after huge blaze Five-storey Bangkok factory collapses after huge blaze Five-storey Bangkok factory collapses after huge blaze

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy