Five-storey Bangkok factory collapses after huge blaze

A fire broke out at a five-storey factory in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district on Friday, causing part of the building to collapse.
Firefighters were called to the scene in the eastern district at 5am as the blaze spread through the factory, which is owned by auto parts firm Carryboy. The fire broke out on the third floor of the factory, where paint thinners were stored.
No deaths or injuries were reported.
The intense heat of the blaze caused the building to begin collapsing from the fourth floor.
The local police station reported that the fire was ignited by a battery explosion. It added that firefighters had now brought the blaze under control.
Police said traffic on nearby Luang Phaeng Road was flowing smoothly despite the presence of a large number of emergency vehicles.