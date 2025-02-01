Cool morning forecast for most of Thailand but temperatures up 1-2°C

A weak high-pressure system covers upper Thailand and the South China Sea on Saturday, leading to temperatures increasing by 1-2 degrees Celsius and morning fog in the area, the Thai Meteorological Department said.
Cool to cold weather is forecast for the North and Northeast, while the Central including Bangkok metropolitan, the East and South will experience cool weather in the morning, the department said.
It urged people in upper Thailand to take care of their health amid the cold weather and beware of fire hazards due to dry air, while motorists should exercise more caution in areas with poor visibility.
Meanwhile, a weak northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand and the South, causing waves to rise to about a metre high, the department added.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:
North: Cool with fog in the morning; minimum temperature 13-19 degrees Celsius, maximum 31-36°C; cool to cold on the mountaintop.
Northeast: Cool with fog in the morning; minimum 14-18°C, maximum 32-35°C; cool to cold on mountaintop.
Central: Cool with fog in the morning; minimum 18-21°C, maximum 34-36°C.
East: Cool with fog in the morning; minimum 18-24°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves below a metre high and around a metre high offshore.
South (east coast): Cool with light fog in the morning and partly cloudy; minimum 19-21°C, maximum 30-34°C; waves around a metre high.
South (west coast): Cool in the morning and partly cloudy; minimum 21-24°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves below a metre high and around a metre high offshore.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Cool with light fog in the morning; minimum 21-24°C, maximum 33-36°C.