Cool morning forecast for most of Thailand but temperatures up 1-2°C

A weak high-pressure system covers upper Thailand and the South China Sea on Saturday, leading to temperatures increasing by 1-2 degrees Celsius and morning fog in the area, the Thai Meteorological Department said.

Cool to cold weather is forecast for the North and Northeast, while the Central including Bangkok metropolitan, the East and South will experience cool weather in the morning, the department said.

It urged people in upper Thailand to take care of their health amid the cold weather and beware of fire hazards due to dry air, while motorists should exercise more caution in areas with poor visibility.

Meanwhile, a weak northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand and the South, causing waves to rise to about a metre high, the department added.

