Chinese woman suspected of smuggling migrants nabbed in Chonburi

The Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) on Thursday arrested a Chinese woman who is believed to be a member of a gang that facilitates illegal entry of migrants into Thailand.
The suspect, identified as Lyu, was arrested at a house in Soi Pornpraphanimit 14/3 in Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province.
In a press event on Saturday, national police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet said the arrest was a result of the MPB’s investigation into a foreign gang that has been smuggling migrants across borders to work illegally or establish illegal businesses in Thailand.
He said police would hand over the suspect to the Office of the Attorney General’s International Affairs Department for further action in accordance with the Extradition Act of 2008.