Temperature rises by 2°C, but the North and Northeast remain cold

In mountainous areas, the weather remains cold to very cold on high peaks and cold on hilltops. Residents in these areas are advised to take care of their health due to the persistent cold conditions and to be cautious of fire hazards caused by dry weather. Additionally, extra caution is recommended when travelling through foggy areas.

The northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region is weakening, causing waves in the Gulf to reach approximately 1 metre in height. In areas with thunderstorms, waves maybe 1–2 metres high.

