Temperature rises by 2°C, but the North and Northeast remain cold

In Bangkok, the weather is cool with morning fog, with a minimum temperature of 21°C. Meanwhile, the northern and northeastern regions remain cold, with a minimum temperature of 13°C.
The 24-hour forecast suggests that the weakening high-pressure system or cold air mass over upper Thailand will lead to a temperature increase of 1–2°C, accompanied by morning fog. The northern and northeastern regions will continue to experience cool to cold weather, while the central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, as well as the eastern and southern regions, will have cool conditions in the morning.
In mountainous areas, the weather remains cold to very cold on high peaks and cold on hilltops. Residents in these areas are advised to take care of their health due to the persistent cold conditions and to be cautious of fire hazards caused by dry weather. Additionally, extra caution is recommended when travelling through foggy areas.
The northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region is weakening, causing waves in the Gulf to reach approximately 1 metre in height. In areas with thunderstorms, waves maybe 1–2 metres high.