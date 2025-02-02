Over 80% Thais back idea to cut off power supply to call-centre gangs

Mahidol University poll also shows support for tightening security along border

Most Thais support a proposal on cutting off electricity supply to areas in Myanmar where call-centre gangs are suspected of operating, according to an opinion survey.

The survey was carried out by the Super Poll of Mahidol University’s Faculty of Public Health among 1,143 respondents around the country on January 31 and February 1.

The idea to deprive the call-centre gangs of electricity was floated by former prime minister Thaksin Shinawtra. Interior Minister Anutin Charnviarakul, whose ministry supervises the Provincial Electricity Authority, the power supplier, said he had asked Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra whether the measure could be implemented. He said the PM and Defence Minister Phumtham Wehayachai, were yet to reply.

The Super Poll announced the survey results on Sunday.
It said 81.1% of the respondents supported the proposal to cut electricity supply to call-centre gangs while 18.9% disagreed.

The Super Poll added that 85.7% of the respondents also supported Anutin’s plan to tighten law enforcement along the border while 14.3% disagreed.

When asked for their opinions on the proposal to cut off electricity supply to call-centre gangs (more than one answer could be given):

  • 55.3%: The measure can effectively halt transborder crimes
  • 52.8%: More measures should be added, including seeking cooperation from neighbouring countries and attacking networks of call-centre gangs with IT tools
  • 44.4%: Government agencies should be more united in fighting transborder gangs
  • 43.9%: Set up a special agency to monitor electricity use in suspicious areas
  • 13.7%: Cutting off electricity supply could affect Thais and businesses along the border.


 
 

