Over 80% Thais back idea to cut off power supply to call-centre gangs

Most Thais support a proposal on cutting off electricity supply to areas in Myanmar where call-centre gangs are suspected of operating, according to an opinion survey.

The survey was carried out by the Super Poll of Mahidol University’s Faculty of Public Health among 1,143 respondents around the country on January 31 and February 1.

The idea to deprive the call-centre gangs of electricity was floated by former prime minister Thaksin Shinawtra. Interior Minister Anutin Charnviarakul, whose ministry supervises the Provincial Electricity Authority, the power supplier, said he had asked Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra whether the measure could be implemented. He said the PM and Defence Minister Phumtham Wehayachai, were yet to reply.