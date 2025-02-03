Cold weather persists in Thailand as another wave of cold air moves In

24-hour weather forecast: A new wave of moderate high pressure or cold air mass from China has already reached northern Vietnam and is expected to extend over the upper Northeastern region of Thailand today.
This weather pattern will first bring strong winds and falling temperatures to the Northeast, followed by the North the next day. Both regions will experience cool to cold weather, while the Central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, as well as the Eastern and Southern regions, will have cool mornings.
In mountainous areas, temperatures will range from cold to very cold, while highland areas will be chilly. Residents are advised to take precautions against the persistent cold weather and remain vigilant for fire hazards due to dry conditions.
Meanwhile, the northeastern monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region remains weak, leading to waves of approximately 1 meter in the Gulf of Thailand.