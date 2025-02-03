Western tourist caught on camera allegedly breaking into ganja shop

A Western tourist was captured on a security camera allegedly breaking into a ganja shop in Pattaya and stealing marijuana worth 10,000 baht on Sunday.
The owner of Bud Box Pattaya, Atipol Narerk, 35, filed a complaint at Pattaya Police Station after checking his shop’s security footage and seeing the tourist break in at 11 am on Sunday.
Atipol stated that the alleged burglar was a regular patron of his shop, located on Soi Chalerm Phrakiart 3 in Tambon Nong Plue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.
The burglary reportedly took place at 11 am on Sunday when the shop was closed, he added.
Footage from the shop’s security camera showed the suspect breaking the glass on the front door to insert his hand and unlock the doorknob. He then entered the shop, grabbed some hashish, and walked out. The thief appeared to be a tall, large-built, white man.