Western tourist caught on camera allegedly breaking into ganja shop

A Western tourist was captured on a security camera allegedly breaking into a ganja shop in Pattaya and stealing marijuana worth 10,000 baht on Sunday.

The owner of Bud Box Pattaya, Atipol Narerk, 35, filed a complaint at Pattaya Police Station after checking his shop’s security footage and seeing the tourist break in at 11 am on Sunday.

Atipol stated that the alleged burglar was a regular patron of his shop, located on Soi Chalerm Phrakiart 3 in Tambon Nong Plue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.