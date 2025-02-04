Cool morning for most of Thailand, isolated light rain in Bangkok

Another moderate high-pressure system from China extends to the upper Northeast region of Thailand, resulting in a decrease in temperature and strong winds, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.
Cool to cold weather in the morning is likely in the North and Northeast, while the rest of Thailand will experience a cool morning. the department said.
It urged people to take care of their health due to cold weather and beware of fire hazards due to dry air and strong winds.
Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and the South is strengthening, bringing more rain to the lower South.
Waves in the Gulf will reach 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in thunderstorms, the department said, adding that all ships should proceed with caution and keep off storms.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool to cold with fog in the morning; minimum temperature 14-22 degrees Celsius, maximum 32-37°C; cold to very cold on mountaintops.
Northeast: Cool to cold in the morning with strong winds; minimum 15-19°C, maximum 31-34°C; cold to very cold on mountaintops.
Central: Cool in the morning; minimum 20-22°C, maximum 33-35°C.
East: Cool in the morning with isolated light rain; minimum 21-23°C, maximum 31-34°C; waves below a metre high and about 1 metre high offshore.
South (east coast): Cool in the morning with isolated thundershowers mostly in Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 20-24°C, maximum 30-32°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Cool in the morning and isolated light rains; minimum 21-23°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves below a metre high and about 1 metre high offshore.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Partly cloudy with isolated light rain; minimum 22-23°C, maximum 32-35°C.