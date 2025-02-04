Cool morning for most of Thailand, isolated light rain in Bangkok

Another moderate high-pressure system from China extends to the upper Northeast region of Thailand, resulting in a decrease in temperature and strong winds, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

Cool to cold weather in the morning is likely in the North and Northeast, while the rest of Thailand will experience a cool morning. the department said.

It urged people to take care of their health due to cold weather and beware of fire hazards due to dry air and strong winds.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and the South is strengthening, bringing more rain to the lower South.

Waves in the Gulf will reach 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in thunderstorms, the department said, adding that all ships should proceed with caution and keep off storms.